US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.