Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Shares of UBX stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

