UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $326.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

