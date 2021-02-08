United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

