United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

UTDI opened at €37.15 ($43.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.73 and a 200-day moving average of €35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet AG has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

