United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CAO Sells $52,416.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

