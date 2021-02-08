Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

