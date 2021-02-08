Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Umpqua posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Umpqua by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 293,658 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after buying an additional 377,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,554. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

