UMA (UMA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114.90 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $114.90 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for $28.58 or 0.00062196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 156.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00170651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060727 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,399,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,775,057 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

