Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,905,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $22,398,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $302.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

