UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KNCRF traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $42.70. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

