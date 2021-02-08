UBS Group Cuts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $455.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $465.00 to $455.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $370.15.

NYSE:GWW opened at $367.90 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

