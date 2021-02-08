Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKC. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

