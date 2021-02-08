TrustSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $67.81 million and $1.86 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,616,626 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

