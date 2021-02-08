Truist Securiti Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

