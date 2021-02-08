TROY Price Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. TROY has a total market cap of $48.92 million and $4.53 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

