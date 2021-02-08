Trollcoin Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $508,178.65 and $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,890.58 or 1.00098888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

