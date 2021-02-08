TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $41.04 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -410.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

