Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $393.51 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

