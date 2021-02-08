Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $59.55 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $235.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.