Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,370 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Facebook were worth $283,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

