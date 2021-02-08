Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0096

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $667,700.25 and approximately $969.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01242574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.39 or 0.06251494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.