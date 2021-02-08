Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $43.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Transcat by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Transcat by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

