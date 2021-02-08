TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.10

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $380,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

