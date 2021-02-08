Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PBEGF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

