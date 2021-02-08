Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PBEGF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
