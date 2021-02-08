Total (TOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Total (NYSE:TOT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TOT opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

