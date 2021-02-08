Total (TOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Total (NYSE:TOT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:TOT opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
