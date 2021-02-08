Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

