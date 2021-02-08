Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $30.95 million and $7.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00688358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.