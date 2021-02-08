Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $6,941.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00004293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 133.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

