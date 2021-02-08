Thrive Token (THRT) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $407,804.71 and $3,708.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.47 or 0.01333899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.99 or 0.06582508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018886 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

