Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $500.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,346. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

