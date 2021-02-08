Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $500.25 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

