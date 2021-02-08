The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.