The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.78 billion and the lowest is $10.45 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.11 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

