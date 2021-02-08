The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,412,000 after acquiring an additional 255,944 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

