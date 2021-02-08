The Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTW opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of -41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

