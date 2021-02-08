The Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTW opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of -41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

