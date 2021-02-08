The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 987,207 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 852,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 620,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

