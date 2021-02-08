The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.05 on Monday, hitting $298.55. 83,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,692. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.