The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $218,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 101,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $293.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

