The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.09 ($55.40).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.44. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.