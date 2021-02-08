The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.43.

Shares of EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $276.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

