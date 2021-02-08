The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.43.
Shares of EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $276.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
