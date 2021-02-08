The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $307.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.57.

Shares of EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $276.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

