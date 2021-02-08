The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.39.

EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,752,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

