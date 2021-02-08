The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.39.
EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,752,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
