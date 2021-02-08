The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS.

EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

