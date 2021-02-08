The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $43.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 39,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock worth $82,298,114.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

