The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.84% of The Allstate worth $279,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.92 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

