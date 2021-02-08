Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

THLLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Thales has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

