TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of TGTX opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,327,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

