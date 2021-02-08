Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce sales of $681.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.52 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $725.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $7,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,331,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,954 shares of company stock worth $12,597,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

