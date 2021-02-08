Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

